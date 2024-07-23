Trump to host Netanyahu on Thursday at Florida residence

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said Tuesday he will host Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his residence in the US state of Florida.

"Looking forward to welcoming Bibi Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, on Thursday," the former president said on his social media platform, Truth Social.

"During my first term, we had Peace and Stability in the Region, even signing the historic Abraham Accords - And we will have it again. Just as I have said in discussions with President Zelensky and other World Leaders in recent weeks, my PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH Agenda will demonstrate to the World that these horrible, deadly Wars, and violent Conflicts must end. Millions are dying, and Kamala Harris is in no way capable of stopping it," Trump wrote.

Netanyahu will address a joint session of Congress on Wednesday afternoon.

US President Joe Biden will also meet Netanyahu on Thursday.