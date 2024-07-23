Biden vows to 'keep working for an end to the war in Gaza'

US President Joe Biden promised Monday to keep working to end the war in the Gaza Strip.

"We've got to keep working for an end to the war in Gaza.

"I'll be working very closely with the Israelis and with the Palestinians to try to work out how we can get the Gaza war to end, and Middle East peace, and get all those hostages home," Biden said in remarks in a call into campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware.

His remarks came ahead of an expected meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who arrived in Washington, D.C. to address a joint session of Congress on Wednesday.

Biden and Netanyahu are expected to discuss ways to reach a deal on a cease-fire in Gaza and the return of hostages.

Netanyahu is also expected to meet with Vice President Kamala Harris, who is seeking the Democratic Party's presidential nomination after Biden's withdrawal on Sunday.

Biden is currently in self-isolation at his home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. He has in the interim abruptly ended his presidential re-election campaign amid mounting calls for him to do so after he badly botched a debate in late June against Republican nominee Donald Trump.















