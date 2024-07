Russia's air defence systems destroyed 75 Ukraine-launched drones, more than half of them over the Rostov region in the southwest, the defence ministry said on Monday.

Forty-seven drones were destroyed over Rostov, 17 over the waters of the Black and Azov seas, eight over the Krasnodar region and single drones over the Belgorod, Voronezh and Smolensk region, the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app.