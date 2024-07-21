Russia claims it downed 8 Ukrainian drones during overnight attack

Russia claimed on Sunday that it downed eight drones launched by Ukraine in an overnight attack on the country.

A statement by the Russian Defense Ministry claimed that the country's air defenses downed three drones over the Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region.

It further claimed that another five drones were intercepted over the Black Sea.

Earlier, Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov announced on Telegram that an air alert was sounded for the city of Belgorod and the surrounding Belgorodsky district, as well as the town of Shebekino and the Shebekinsky region due to a potential missile attack, which has since been lifted.

Another alert was declared by Gladkov a few hours later for the entire region, which has also been lifted since.

Ukrainian authorities have not yet commented on the claims.