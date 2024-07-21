As Biden faces pressure to withdraw reelection bid, allies eye ways to show support

As US President Joe Biden faces mounting pressure to withdraw his reelection bid, allies are exploring ways to publicly show support for him among key factions of the Democratic Party, according to reports citing three Democrats familiar with the issue.

The initiative aims to counter pressure on Biden by highlighting feelings of dissatisfaction among voters who feel marginalized by efforts to sideline the candidate they voted for, NBC News reported.

This effort includes both spontaneous displays of support from organizations and constituencies concerned by the risk of internal party strife jeopardizing Democtats' chances of defeating Donald Trump.

These supporters include Black clergy, Latino community leaders, and progressive activists, showcasing grassroots backing for the president.

In addition, the Biden campaign is looking to harness and incorporate this support into its own defense of the president, as outlined by the three party members familiar with the talks.

One prominent Biden supporter focused on engaging Black voters expressed concern, saying: "If the Democratic elites push Biden out and disenfranchise 14 million voters like me, the Democratic legislators are no better than Republicans."

"Democrats lose the so-called save democracy argument, and it will appear racist," the supporter added.

Galvanizing the core Democratic base, especially Black and Latino voters in battleground states, serves as a warning to major donors, party leaders in Washington, and candidates facing elections this November, who rely on these voters to secure victories and challenge Trump, regardless of his opponent.

This push comes as Biden confronts dwindling options to revive a campaign losing support from lawmakers and donors.

In a recent call organized by the Biden campaign with Vice President Kamala Harris, some top Democratic donors were directly cautioned by leaders of groups mobilizing Black and Latino voters in battleground states.

"While we have continuously amplified a message about saving our democracy, within our own party right now, that democracy is currently being commandeered by party elites, donors (and) the media, as opposed to being led by voters and the will of the people," said Melissa Morales, the founder of a Latino voter group Somos Votantes.

If President Biden were to withdraw from the 2024 race, Vice President Harris would likely benefit the most from that decision.

As his running mate, she is positioned to potentially inherit the substantial financial resources of the campaign.

If she were to become the Democratic presidential nominee, she would make history as the first Black woman to lead a major-party ticket.

The push to strengthen grassroots support represents the newest development in an internal struggle within the Democratic Party that has intensified significantly since Biden's uneven debate performance three weeks ago.

Despite mounting pressure for him to suspend his campaign, Biden has not relented and is reportedly furious with longtime allies who are urging him to step aside.