US destroys 2 Houthi missiles, 4 UAVs in Yemen

The US military destroyed two surface-to-air missiles (SAMs) and four uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) on the ground in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said early Friday.

"It was determined these weapons presented an imminent threat to U.S., coalition forces and merchant vessels in the region," CENTCOM wrote on X.

"These actions were taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure," it added.

The Houthis have been targeting Israeli-linked cargo ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden in solidarity with the Gaza Strip, which has been under an Israeli onslaught since Oct. 7 last year.

The Red Sea is one of the world's most frequently used sea routes for oil and fuel shipments.

Earlier this year, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced a multinational mission, Operation Prosperity Guardian, to counter Houthi attacks.













