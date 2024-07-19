One killed, eight injured after Houthi drone attacks Tel Aviv

One person was killed and eight people injured following a loud explosion near a branch of thein Tel Aviv early on Friday, according to Israeli rescue service Magen David Adom.

Emergency services said the explosion took place around 03:15 am (0015 GMT) in a building in the centre of the city. Two people were lightly injured, Zaki Heller of the Magen David Adom medical service said.

An Israeli emergency services spokesperson told AFP, with the army saying a falling "aerial target" caused the blast.

Police found a body bearing injuries caused by shrapnel in the building, which is located on the corner of Ben-Yehuda Avenue and Shalom-Aleichem Street, not far from an annex of the US Embassy in Israel, spokesperson Dean Elsdunne said.

The military spokesman of Yemen's Houthi militants said on the X social media website that the group will reveal details about a military operation that targeted Tel Aviv.



