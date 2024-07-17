Russia, Ukraine exchange more prisoners of war

Russia announced on Wednesday another exchange of prisoners of war with Ukraine.

In a statement, the Defense Ministry said 95 Russian servicemen returned from Ukrainian captivity, while an equal number of Ukrainian soldiers were transferred to Kyiv.

"The released servicemen will be transported to Moscow by military transport aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces to undergo treatment and rehabilitation in medical institutions of the Russian Ministry of Defense," the statement said.

All those released are provided with the necessary medical and psychological assistance, it added.

The ministry also expressed gratitude to the United Arab Emirates for its mediation in facilitating the prisoner exchange process.

In a separate statement, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the exchange. "We continue to bring our people home. Another 95 defenders were released from Russian captivity. These are soldiers of the armed forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, and border guards," he said.

"No matter how difficult it may be, we are looking for everyone who may be in captivity. We have to get everyone back."