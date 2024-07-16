Israel kills another Palestinian journalist in Gaza as death toll rises to 160

Another Palestinian journalist was killed in an Israeli attack in the Gaza Strip, pushing up the death toll to 160 since last Oct. 7, local authorities said on Tuesday.

Gaza's government media office identified the latest victim as Mohammed Meshmesh, a program director at Al-Aqsa Voice radio.

It did not provide details about the circumstances or date of his death.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7 attack by Hamas.

More than 38,700 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 89,000 injured, according to local health authorities.

Over nine months into the Israeli onslaught, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.







