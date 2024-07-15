IM SUPPOSED TO BE DEAD TRUMP TELLS NYP AFTER ASSASSINATION BID

 Contact Us
Former US President Donald Trump spoke to the New York Post on Sunday, expressing his astonishment at surviving an assassination attempt. He described the experience as "very surreal," highlighting that he felt he "was supposed to be dead."

Published July 15,2024
Former US president Donald Trump on Sunday told the New York Post he was "supposed to be dead" after surviving an assassination attempt which he described as a "very surreal experience."

"I'm not supposed to be here, I'm supposed to be dead," Trump told the New York Post in an interview aboard his plane en route to Milwaukee for the Republican National Convention where he is set to be confirmed as the party's presidential candidate.

It was a "very surreal experience" he said with a white bandage covering his right ear, the paper said.