World leaders condemn apparent assassination attempt against Trump

World leaders condemned an apparent assassination attempt against former U.S. President Donald Trump at a campaign rally Saturday in the state of Pennsylvania.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who met with Trump days earlier, expressed his solidarity.

"My thoughts and prayers are with President @realDonaldTrump in these dark hours," Orban wrote on X.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also took to X, where he said he and his wife Sara, were "shocked by the apparent attack on President Trump " and are praying "for his safety and speedy recovery."

The shooting that killed one spectator and critically injured two others, is being investigated as a possible assassination attempt. The shooter was also killed.

Newly-elected British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he was "appalled" by the shocking scenes at the rally and was sending the former president and his family "best wishes."

"Political violence in any form has no place in our societies and my thoughts are with all the victims of this attack," said Starmer.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also expressed his horror.

"It cannot be overstated — political violence is never acceptable. My thoughts are with former President Trump, those at the event, and all Americans," said Trudeau.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni urged less hatred in the American elections and added: "My solidarity and my best wishes for a speedy recovery go to him, with the hope that the next few months of the electoral campaign will see dialogue and responsibility prevail over hatred and violence."

Josep Borrell, the EU's foreign policy chief, condemned the attack. "Once again, we are witnessing unacceptable acts of violence against political representatives," he wrote.

Argentinian President Javier Milei blamed the "international left" for the shooting and said he hopes for Trump's "speedy recovery" and that the U.S. upcoming elections "are held fairly, peacefully and democratically."

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the attack, saying violence has no place in politics or democracies.

"Deeply concerned by the attack on my friend, former President Donald Trump," Modi said in a post on X, wishing Trump a "speedy" recovery.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased, those injured and the American people," he added.

While condemning "political attacks," Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said: "We must stand firm against any form of violence that challenges democracy."

I am deeply shocked and saddened with the shooting against former President Donald Trump today.

Indonesia President Joko Widodo said that "all" forms of violence have no place in democracy around the world.

"My thoughts and prayers for his speedy and full recovery and for all those affected by the attack," he said in an X post.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he was "shocked by the terrible scenes" at Trump's campaign event and expressed relief that the former U.S. President was safe.

"This was an inexcusable attack on the democratic values that Australians and Americans share and the freedom that we treasure," Albanese said in a post on X.

New Zealand's Prime Minister Chris Luxon echoed these views, writing "No country should encounter such political violence."

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif described the incident as a "shocking development." In a post on X, he condemned "all violence in politics," wishing Trump a "speedy recovery and good health."

Pakistan's jailed ex- Premier Imran Khan said in a statement posted by his media team on X "strongly" condemned the attack.

"Political violence is a tool of cowards and has no place in a democracy. Wishing him a full recovery," he added.

Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te expressed "sincere condolences" to the shooting victims.

Hours after the incident, the FBI said it had identified the shooter in the assassination attempt as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Pennsylvania, U.S. media reported early on Sunday.

Crooks and one rally attendee were killed and two other spectators were injured, the Secret Service said in a statement.

























