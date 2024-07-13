US Senator Bernie Sanders calls attention to Gaza amid US election 'drama'

Senator Bernie Sanders has urged the American public not to lose sight of the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, amid the media's focus on the US presidential election.

"While much of the media is focused on the drama of the U.S. presidential election, we must not lose sight of what is happening in Gaza, where an unprecedented humanitarian crisis continues to get even worse," Sanders said in a statement on Friday.

Stating that Israel launched a total war against Palestinians, indiscriminately targeting them, Sanders said the Israeli government under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "has ignored international law and made life unlivable in Gaza".

"That is why Netanyahu faces possible indictment by the International Criminal Court for his actions," Sanders said.

The independent senator also said the US continues to provide billions of dollars and thousands of bombs and other weapons to support the war in Gaza.

"We, as Americans, are complicit," said Sanders, calling for an end to the US support for "Netanyahu's war".

"Not another nickel to make this horrific situation even worse. I intend to do everything I can to block further arms transfers to Israel, including through joint resolutions of disapproval of any arms sales," he said.

"The United States must not help a right-wing extremist and war criminal continue this atrocity," he added.

Israel, flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7, 2023 attack by Hamas, which killed 1,200 people, according to Israeli figures.

Over 38,300 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and nearly 88,300 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Nine months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.















