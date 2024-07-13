News World New Iranian president outlines foreign policy ideas, slams Israel

New Iranian president outlines foreign policy ideas, slams Israel

Writing in the Tehran Times, Iran's new President Masoud Pezeshkian said his first foreign policy priority is to secure a ceasefire in Gaza. He criticized Tehran's arch-enemy Israel, which he said was adding genocide "to a record already marred by occupation, war crimes, ethnic cleansing" and the possession of nuclear weapons.

DPA WORLD Published July 13,2024 Subscribe

Iran's new President Masoud Pezeshkian said his country is not building nuclear weapons, as he presented his foreign policy ideas in an editorial on Friday.



Writing in the Tehran Times, Pezeshkian reiterated that "Iran's defense doctrine does not include nuclear weapons," adding that the United States should lift harmful economic sanctions.



Pezeshkian, widely seen as a moderate reformist, won presidential elections in July after his predecessor Ebrahim Raisi was killed in a helicopter crash in May.



In the editorial, Pezeshkian said his first foreign policy priority is to secure a ceasefire in Gaza. He criticized Tehran's arch-enemy Israel, which he said was adding genocide "to a record already marred by occupation, war crimes, ethnic cleansing" and the possession of nuclear weapons.



Israel, which has denied accusations of genocide in the conflict in Gaza, sees Iran's nuclear and missile program as its greatest existential threat.



Tehran committed to restricting its nuclear programme in a landmark treaty in 2015, but former US president Donald Trump withdrew from the agreement in 2018, introducing harsh economic sanctions.



In return, Iran has resumed enriching uranium and restricted inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).



Despite his critique of Israel, Pezeshkian has hinted at improving relations with the West, having appointed former foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, Tehran's lead negotiator on the 2015 treaty, as an advisor.



With Zarif and a new team of diplomats, Pezeshkian - who will be officially sworn in on July 30 - hopes to resume nuclear negotiations and lift economic sanctions that are paralyzing the Iranian economy.



In the editorial, titled "My message to the new world," the 69-year-old also stressed the importance of good relations with neighbouring governments and highlighted the importance of his country's relationship with Russia and China.



He admitted that "Iran's relations with Europe have known its ups and downs," but said he is ready to "engage in constructive dialogue" with European partners "based on principles of mutual respect and equal footing."



Whether Europe is prepared to deal with Pezeshkian is yet to be seen. Croatia and Serbia are the only European countries to have congratulated him since his victory.











