 Contact Us
News World 'It's a mistake,' Zelenskiy says by brushing off Joe Biden's Putin gaffe

'It's a mistake,' Zelenskiy says by brushing off Joe Biden's Putin gaffe

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday brushed off US President Joe Biden's gaffe in which he mistakenly introduced him as Russian foe Vladimir Putin, saying "we can forget some mistakes." As he began a visit to Ireland, Zelensky told reporters at Shannon Airport that "it's a mistake. I think United States gave a lot of support for Ukrainians. We can forget some mistakes, I think so."

Reuters WORLD
Published July 13,2024
Subscribe
ITS A MISTAKE, ZELENSKIY SAYS BY BRUSHING OFF JOE BIDENS PUTIN GAFFE

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said his U.S counterpart Joe Biden accidentally referring to him as Russian President Vladimir Putin was a mistake that could be forgotten about given all the support the U.S. has provided to Ukraine.

Biden mistakenly referred to Zelenskiy as Putin at a NATO summit in Washington on Thursday before correcting himself two seconds later.

"It's a mistake. I think the United States gave a lot of support for Ukrainians. We can forget some mistakes, I think so," Zelenskiy told reporters on Saturday at Ireland's Shannon airport where he was meeting Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris.