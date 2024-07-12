UN General Assembly adopts resolution on Ukraine’s nuclear safety

The UN General Assembly endorsed a resolution Thursday on the safety and security of Ukraine's nuclear facilities, including the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP).

The resolution, which was submitted by Ukraine with the support of over 50 co-sponsor states, was adopted by a significant consensus, with 99 member states voting in favor, 9 against and 60 abstentions.

The resolution expressed "grave concern over the precarious nuclear safety and security at the ZNPP."

It emphasized the significance of the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) "seven indispensable pillars for ensuring nuclear safety and security during the conflict," and called on all parties to fully implement it.

Ukrainian envoy to the UN Sergiy Kyslytsya announced the voting of the resolution on X as he expressed gratitude to those "countries that supported the project even before the vote and became its cosponsors, in particular."

Zaporizhzhia, Europe's largest nuclear power plant and one of the world's 10 biggest, and the city of Enerhodar have been under Russian control since March 2022, soon after the start of its "special military operation" in Ukraine in February 2022.

Since then, fears of a nuclear catastrophe persist as both Moscow and Kyiv have accused each other of shelling near the plant.















