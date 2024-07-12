China’s top diplomat slams ‘groundless accusations’ by NATO

Beijing's top diplomat Wang Yi slammed "groundless" accusations against China by NATO.

"China will never accept" these accusations, said Wang, referring to a NATO declaration that said Beijing was a "decisive enabler" of Russia's war on Ukraine.

On the issue of peace and security, Wang told his Dutch counterpart Caspar Veldkamp: "China is a major country with the best record in the world and has always been a force for peace and stability in the international community."

The two held a phone call on Thursday, according to a statement released from Beijing.

"China and NATO countries have different political systems and values, but this should not be a reason for NATO to incite confrontation with China," Wang said.

The NATO declaration, released on Wednesday, accused China of significantly supporting Russia's defense industry and enabling Moscow's military actions in Ukraine.

It urged China, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, to cease all forms of assistance to Russia's war efforts.

"The right way is to strengthen dialogue, enhance understanding, establish basic mutual trust, and avoid strategic misjudgments," said the Chinese foreign minister.

Wang called on the 32-member military alliance to "abide by its duties, not interfere in Asia-Pacific affairs, nor interfere in China's internal affairs, and not challenge China's legitimate rights and interests."

"China is willing to maintain contact with NATO on an equal basis and conduct exchanges on the basis of mutual respect," he said.













