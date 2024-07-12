Attempts to cooperate with Israel within NATO will not be approved by Türkiye: President Erdoğan

Attempts to cooperate with Israel within NATO are "not acceptable," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Thursday.

"Until a comprehensive, sustainable peace is established in Palestine, attempts at cooperation with Israel within NATO will not be approved by Türkiye," Erdoğan said on the final day of a NATO summit in the US.

Stressing that in an environment where the global conscience takes to the streets to stop Israeli attacks on Palestinian civilians, Erdoğan said the ongoing military support to Israel is "unacceptable."

"The Netanyahu administration, with its expansionist and reckless policies, endangers the security of not only its own citizens, but also the entire region," he stressed, referring to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.











