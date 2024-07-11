Zelensky urges lifting 'all limitations' on Ukrainian soldiers in meeting with Biden

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a joint press conference with NATO Secretary Jens Stoltenberg at the 2024 NATO Summit on July 11, 2024 in Washington, DC. (AFP Photo)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday he wants all restrictions removed on his soldiers as they retaliate against Russia, particularly in striking targets within Russia.

The Ukrainian president thanked Joe Biden for his support for Ukraine at a news conference alongside the U.S. president ahead of their meeting on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Washington.

Zelensky said he would discuss with Biden "how we can quickly and decisively to stop Russian terror with this big problem for us, the guided bombs."

"We need some quick steps to lift all limitations for our Ukrainian soldiers," he said.

Biden told Zelensky that Ukraine had thwarted Russia's advances and imposed significant costs on Russia.

"Russia will not prevail in Ukraine, Ukraine will prevail. And I want you to know we're going to be with you every step of the way," said the U.S. president. "We will stay with you, period."

The U.S. president announced a new military aid package for Ukraine on the final day of the summit, worth $225 million.

The package includes Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), more 155mm and 105mm artillery rounds, among other munitions.