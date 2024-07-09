WHO highlights dire medical crisis amid new Gaza evacuation orders

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday raised alarms over the escalating healthcare crisis in Gaza following new evacuation orders in Gaza City.

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO director-general, underscored the severe impact these orders are having on the already limited medical services in the region.

"There's really no safe corner in Gaza," said Ghebreyesus in a statement. "The latest reports on evacuation orders in Gaza City will further impede delivery of very limited life-saving care."

The WHO has reported that key hospitals such as Al-Ahli and Patient Friendly hospitals are out of service.

Patients from these hospitals have been forced to either self-evacuate, were given early discharges, or referred to other hospitals.

Kamal Adwan and Indonesian hospitals, which are now responsible for these patients, are grappling with severe shortages of fuel, beds, and trauma medical supplies.

The Indonesian Hospital is currently operating at triple its capacity, struggling to cope with the influx of patients.

Al-Helou Hospital, located within the blocks affected by the evacuation order, continues to operate but only partially.

Meanwhile, As-Sahaba and Al-Shifa hospitals, which are near the evacuation zones, remain functional for now, though their status is precarious given the proximity to conflict areas.

Additionally, six medical points and two primary health care centers fall within the evacuation zones, further straining the healthcare infrastructure.

Ghebreyesus warned that these critical medical facilities could quickly become non-functional due to hostilities in their vicinity or obstructions to access.

The WHO has called for a cease-fire to ensure that medical aid can reach those in dire need and that the wounded can receive proper care.









