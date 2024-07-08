14 people die in Algerian desert near Libyan border

Fourteen people, including 12 Syrians, died after they got stranded in the Algerian desert near the border with Libya, an Algerian relief organization said Monday.

The Algerian Relief Association for Search and Rescue said the victims were males aged between 10 and 55 years old and were found in the Belguebbour desert in southeastern Algeria.

The Syrian Embassy in Algeria confirmed that 12 Syrians were among the victims.

There was no immediate comment from the Algerian authorities on the report.

Algeria's southern provinces are considered a passing point for African migrants seeking to reach Europe.

According to the Algerian authorities, human traffickers are active in the area and organize smuggling operations for Africans wishing to cross the Mediterranean Sea into Europe.





