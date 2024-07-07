Turkish parliament speaker in US to attend NATO Parliamentary Assembly Summit

Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus is in the US on Saturday to attend a NATO Parliamentary Assembly Summit and will meet other leaders.

Kurtulmus was welcomed at Dulles International Airport by Türkiye's Ambassador to Washington Sedat Onal and other officials.

He is expected to address participants, focusing on regional and global issues, including the Russia-Ukraine war.

The US delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly will host the summit, bringing together parliamentary leaders from the 32 NATO members as well as Ukraine, including 23 parliament speakers.

As the military alliance commemorates its 75th anniversary, the meeting will showcase the importance of NATO's parliamentary dimension and highlight allied parliaments' views on key priorities.

He will attend a reception that will be hosted by US House Speaker Mike Johnson, and hold meetings on the sidelines of the summit.











