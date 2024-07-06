FIVE KILLED IN RUSSIAN ATTACK ON UKRAINES DONETSK, AUTHORITIES SAY

At least five people have been killed in a Russian attack on the eastern Ukrainian city of Selydove that involved two guided bombs, the military governor of the embattled Donetsk region said late on Friday.



At least 11 people were injured in the attack, military governor Vadym Filashkin and the public prosecutor's office said in separate statements on social media.



The bombs had targeted the premises of a company, it said.



It was not possible to independently verify the claims.



Ukraine has been defending itself against a full-scale Russian invasion since it was ordered by President Vladimir Putin more than two years ago.



There is currently no end to the war in sight. Among other things, Putin wants Ukraine to completely relinquish the territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhya and Crimea as a condition for an end to the fighting.



Kiev meanwhile insists on Russia's complete withdrawal from all occupied territories, including the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea, illegally annexed by Moscow in 2014.



Putin reiterated again on Thursday that he would never declare a ceasefire in Ukraine without Kiev meeting his preconditions.













