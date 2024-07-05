WORLD LEADERS REACT TO LABOURS SWEEPING VICTORY IN UK ELECTION

Keir Starmer will be Britain's next prime minister after his centre-left Labour Party won a huge majority in a parliamentary election, ending 14 years of often tumultuous Conservative government.

Here are some reactions to the news:

URSULA VON DER LEYEN, PRESIDENT OF THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION, ON X:

"Congratulation @Keir_Starmer on your electoral victory. I look forward to working with you in a constructive partnership to address common challenges and strengthen European security."

ROBERTA METSOLA, PRESIDENT OF THE EU PARLIAMENT, ON X:

"Congratulations @Keir_Starmer! The relationship between the European Union and the United Kingdom is rooted in our shared values and longstanding friendship. As allies and partners, it is in our common interest to continue working closely together."

CHARLES MICHEL, PRESIDENT OF THE EUROPEAN COUNCIL

"Congratulations Keir Starmer on a historic election victory in the UK. The European Union and the UK are crucial partners, co-operating in all areas of mutual interest for our citizens. I look forward to working with you and your government in this new cycle for the UK. See you soon in the European Political Community meeting on 18 July in the UK where we will discuss common challenges, including stability, security, energy and migration."

IRISH PRIME MINISTER SIMON HARRIS IN A STATEMENT:

"Keir Starmer has brought the Labour Party a comprehensive victory. I congratulate him and his candidates and I look forward to working together as close neighbours and friends.

"The relationship between Ireland and the UK is deeply consequential for all people across these islands... I look forward to early engagement with the incoming Prime Minister, and to a mutually beneficial and productive relationship between us."

AUSTRALIAN PRIME MINISTER ANTHONY ALBANESE TO REPORTERS:

"We have a strong relationship between our two countries, but in Sir Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner and so many others who I am very familiar with in the British Labour Party, I look forward very much to working with them. They have very similar views to us on a range of issues. I'm sure we'll work closely on AUKUS, where we worked very closely as well with the former government."

CANADIAN PRIME MINISTER JUSTIN TRUDEAU ON X:

"Congratulations, @Keir_Starmer, on a historic U.K. election victory. Lots of work ahead to build a more progressive, fair future for people on both sides of the Atlantic. Let's get to it, my friend."

NEW ZEALAND PRIME MINISTER CHRISTOPHER LUXON ON X

"Congratulations @Keir_Starmer on your election victory. New Zealand and the UK are great friends and can do so much more together. I look forward to working on every opportunity together as prime ministers. Thank you @RishiSunak for your service to your nation and friendship to New Zealand."









