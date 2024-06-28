US prepares to evacuate Americans from Lebanon amid Israel-Hezbollah tensions

In response to escalating hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, the Pentagon has strategically repositioned US military assets in the Mediterranean on Friday, preparing for potential evacuations of American citizens.

The USS Wasp, an amphibious assault ship, along with Marines from the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, has joined other US naval forces in the region, preparing for potential evacuations of American citizens and other missions, NBC News reported, citing US defense officials.

This move aims to deter regional escalation and support potential military-assisted departures.

Despite Biden administration's pressure, Israeli officials are committed to targeting Hezbollah in Lebanon and aim to establish a 10-mile buffer zone along the Lebanese border, according to US and Israeli sources.

"The goal is to return quiet to northern Israel so that 60,000 Israelis who have left in the past eight months because of Hezbollah rocket fire can go home," one of the officials said.

In 2022, the US State Department estimated that 86,000 Americans reside in Lebanon. During the 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah, Washington evacuated 15,000 people from the country.

Meanwhile, the US Embassy in Beirut has advised Americans to reconsider travel to Lebanon due to the volatile security situation.

Canada is also preparing contingency plans to evacuate around 20,000 citizens.