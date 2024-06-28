Germany, NATO partners to conduct air exercises in Indo-Pacific region

Germany and its NATO partners are set to conduct several air exercises in the Indo-Pacific region this summer, the Western military alliance announced on its website.

The German Air Force will deploy four A400M transport and refueling aircraft, eight Eurofighters, 12 Tornados, and four light utility helicopters for the exercises in July and August, according to the statement.

"By participating in Pacific Skies 24, we as Europeans are showing presence in a part of the world that is of great importance to all of us. We will deploy to the Indo-Pacific region together with Spain and France and take part in five different exercises," said Lt. Gen. Ingo Gerhartz, the chief of staff of the German Air Force.

The air exercises and joint training programs will take place in several countries, including Japan, Australia, and India, and participating air forces will practice low-level flights, air-to-air refueling, and defensive and offensive counter-air operations, according to the German Defense Ministry.

In July, German Eurofighters will participate in combined training flights with the Japan Air Self-Defence Force during the Nippon Skies exercise. This will mark the first time German fighter jets have trained in the Japanese airspace.

Another group of German Eurofighters will take part in the multinational air combat exercise "Pitch Black" in Australia from July 22 to Aug. 1, before deploying to India to fly in the Indian Air Force-led exercise Tarang Shakti Phase 1, according to the statement.













