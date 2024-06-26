Russian prosecutor says Gershkovich gathered secrets for the CIA

The Russian prosecutor in the trial of Evan Gershkovich said on Wednesday that there was proof that the Wall Street Journal reporter collected secrets about a Russian defence enterprise for the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency.

"The investigation has established and documented that the American journalist of The Wall Street Journal, Gershkovich, on the instructions of the CIA, ... collected secret information about the activities of a defence enterprise about the production and repair of military equipment in the Sverdlovsk region," Prosecutor Mikael Ozdoyev told reporters.

The next hearing will be held on Aug. 13, the court said.