NATO members select Dutch premier Mark Rutte as new secretary general

NATO announced that outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte will succeed Jens Stoltenberg as the alliance's next secretary general starting October 1. Stoltenberg praised Rutte as a strong leader and consensus-builder, with backing from key NATO member countries.

Published June 26,2024
NATO has appointed outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte to succeed Jens Stoltenberg in October as the alliance's next secretary general, according to a statement on Wednesday.

Welcoming the selection of Rutte, Stoltenberg said the Dutch prime minister was "a true trans-Atlanticist, a strong leader, and a consensus-builder."

"I wish him every success as we continue to strengthen NATO for the challenges of today and tomorrow. I know I am leaving NATO in good hands," he added.

Stoltenberg's term is due to end on October 1. Rutte quickly became the frontrunner to be the next NATO chief after receiving the early backing of the United States, Germany and Britain.