Maldives, U.S. vow to enhance maritime cooperation

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) meets Maldivian Foreign Minister Moosa Zameer (R) at the State Department in Washington, DC, on June 25, 2025. (AFP Photo)

With the countries' top diplomats meeting in Washington, the Indian Ocean nation of Maldives and the U.S. agreed to enhance maritime cooperation.

After arriving in the U.S. on Monday for a four-day visit, Maldivian Foreign Minister Moosa Zameer met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"Met with Maldivian Foreign Minister @MoosaZameer to enhance the U.S.-Maldives partnership and cooperation on climate, economic growth, and maritime security," said Blinken on X.

In response, Zameer affirmed the island nation's commitment to further strengthen relations with the U.S.

"I reaffirmed our commitment to further strengthen the partnership between the Maldives and U.S. in tackling climate change, promoting democracy and cooperation in maritime security," he wrote on X.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said Blinken reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to partnering with the Maldives to promote a free, open, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

"The Secretary highlighted the U.S. donation of eight patrol boats to Maldives and, working with Congress, the planned provision of $2 million in hydrographic support to help Maldives mitigate the impact of rising sea levels," he said, adding that Blinken and Zameer also discussed additional opportunities for more cooperation to address the climate crisis, economic growth, maritime security, and other bilateral priorities.

During his stay in Washington, Zameer also met with U.S. Agency for International Development head Samantha Power and other senior U.S. government officials.

Later, he will travel to New York, where he will meet with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs Li Junhua.