Turkish FM Fidan to attend trilateral meeting with Polish, Romanian counterparts

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will visit Warsaw on Wednesday to attend a trilateral meeting with his Polish and Romanian counterparts.

The Türkiye-Romania-Poland Trilateral Cooperation Process foreign ministers meeting will discuss preparations for a NATO heads of state and government summit in Washington this July 9-11, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

It will address current security challenges in NATO's vicinity and discuss steps that can be taken to further enhance relations among the three countries.

The meeting is also expected to address the Russia-Ukraine war and Israel's ongoing attacks on Gaza.

Fidan is expected to highlight Ankara's priority expectations from the NATO Washington summit in the context of the spirit of alliance.

- Defense industry, counterterrorism efforts

The Turkish foreign minister also will underline the necessity for the complete removal of sanctions, restrictions, and impediments in the defense industry domain, in line with the commitments of NATO allies at the alliance summit in Vilnius, Lithuania last October.

Fidan will underscore that such sanctions, restrictions, and impediments not only harm the national defense capacities of individual allies but also undermine the alliance's deterrence and defense efforts and capabilities in the current international security environment.

He is expected to highlight the need for NATO to increase its contributions to international efforts in comprehensive counterterrorism, stressing that combating terrorism is a fundamental element for the security of NATO's southern flank and Europe.

Fidan will share Ankara's views and proposals on how Europe's defense and security can be more effectively ensured in a strategic environment shaped by threats and challenges.

During the meeting, Türkiye plans to raise and discuss a joint letter sent by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk to the European Commission president.

The letter proposes the establishment of an air defense shield funded by the EU and exclusively for the protection of the EU.

Türkiye aims to bring up the implications and drawbacks of this proposal.

The political-military consultation mechanism among the three countries was established in 2012 at the initiative of Romania, and the first consultation at the foreign ministers' level took place in Warsaw in 2016.

Türkiye hosted the most recent trilateral foreign ministers meeting in 2022.







