Serbia is ready to make "agreements and compromises" in talks with Kosovo, Prime Minister Milos Vucevic told AFP on Tuesday ahead of a high-profile meeting between the two rivals' leaders in Brussels this week.

"We are ready to make agreements and compromises, compromises that mean neither side is an absolute winner or an absolute loser, but that Serbia and the Albanians must be equally satisfied -- or better said, equally dissatisfied," said Vucevic.