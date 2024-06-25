Germany calls on Lebanon, Israel to deescalate amid border tensions

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock meets with Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati (not pictured) at the government palace in Beirut, Lebanon, 25 June 2024. (EPA Photo)

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock called on Lebanon and Israel on Tuesday to deescalate amid growing border tensions between the two sides.

"The situation along the Blue Line (the border between Israel and Lebanon) is delicate and the risks are present. Therefore, there should be cooperation among all parties to deescalate," Baerbock said during a meeting with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati in Beirut.

The top diplomat called for reaching "a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip, which would in turn reflect on a cease-fire in southern Lebanon."

Mikati, for his part, said the German minister's third visit to Lebanon within months "expresses Germany's keen interest in Lebanon, its stability, and avoiding risks."

"The primary approach to restoring calm to southern Lebanon lies in stopping the ongoing Israeli aggression for months and fully implementing UN Security Council Resolution 1701," which called for a cessation of hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah after a 33-day war in July 2006, he said.

"Lebanon values Germany's active participation in UNIFIL (United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon) and the ongoing cooperation between Germany and the Lebanese army," Mikati emphasized.

He stressed the "urgent need to halt Israeli aggression on Gaza, declare a comprehensive cease-fire, return to the two-state solution, and enable the Palestinian people to achieve their rights."

Tensions have soared along Lebanon's border with Israel amid cross-border attacks between Hezbollah and Israeli forces as Tel Aviv pressed ahead with its deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 37,600 people since last Oct. 7.

Hezbollah has linked the cessation of its attacks on Israel to the end of Tel Aviv's onslaught on Gaza.






















