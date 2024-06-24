Situation in Gaza 'incommensurable' amid Israeli attacks, says EU foreign policy chief

The situation in Gaza, where Israel continues its military offensive since last October, has become "incommensurable," the EU foreign policy chief said on Monday.

Josep Borrell, at the doorstep of the EU's foreign affairs council meeting in Brussels, deplored the death of over 100 Palestinians in latest Israeli attacks over the weekend, which he described as "one of the bloodiest days."

He reiterated support for the cease-fire backed by US President Joe Biden, but said it may not be implemented due to "lack of will from both sides."

"But we will continue supporting this kind of ideas, because we need desperately a cease-fire that could allow humanitarian help to enter into Gaza, otherwise, the tragedy will be incommensurable. Well, it is already incommensurable," Borrell said.

He reiterated that delivery of humanitarian assistance in the blockaded enclave has become "impossible."

Israel has killed more than 37,500 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in Gaza since the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas incursion. Vast tracts of the territory lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Borrell also explained that there was a risk of spillover in Lebanon, and said: "I am more worried, much more worried."

Israel and Hezbollah have been engaged in border fighting since the start of the Gaza conflict. The tensions have recently escalated, with both sides saying they are ready to go to war.







