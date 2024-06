Russian strikes on the eastern Ukrainian town of Pokrovsk killed four people and wounded dozens more on Monday, the governor of the region said.

"At least four people were killed and 34 wounded -- these are the preliminary results of the strike on Pokrovsk. Among the wounded are two children aged 12 and 13. They are in a moderate to serious condition," the Donetsk region's governor Vadym Filashkin said on social media.