Power outage at Manchester Airport forces authorities to cancel flights from terminals 1, 2

Passengers queue at the airport following a power cut, in Manchester, Britain June 23, 2024, in this picture obtained from social media. (REUTERS Photo)

A major power outage hit Manchester Airport on Sunday, disrupting critical systems and causing significant delays in both domestic and international flights.

Although power has been restored, the outage affected boarding pass processing and baggage screening at some terminals, the airport authorities said in a statement.

"All flights from Terminals 1 and 2 are being cancelled until further notice," it said, advising passengers not to come to the airport and contact their respective airlines.

Airport officials have warned of possible delays from Terminal 3, though flights are still operating.

"Passengers due to fly from Terminal 3 should come to the airport as normal unless advised otherwise by their airline but could be affected by delays," according to the announcement.

The airport authorities stated that some passengers' luggage may not be loaded onto departing planes, nonetheless: "We will work with airlines and handling partners to reunite affected passengers with their luggage as soon as possible."

Some arriving flights have been diverted to other airports, and people picking up passengers should check flight status before heading to the airport, the statement added.