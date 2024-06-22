 Contact Us
News World US aircraft carrier arrives in South Korea for military drills

US aircraft carrier arrives in South Korea for military drills

A nuclear-powered US aircraft carrier anchored in South Korea on Saturday amid heightened tensions in the wake of a new security treaty between North Korea and Russia. The USS Theodore Roosevelt entered the naval base in Busan, 320 kilometers (198.83 miles) southeast of the capital Seoul, early Saturday, joined by the Aegis-equipped destroyer USS Halsey and the USS Daniel Inouye, Seoul-based Yonhap News reported, citing the South Korean Navy.

Reuters WORLD
Published June 22,2024
Subscribe
US AIRCRAFT CARRIER ARRIVES IN SOUTH KOREA FOR MILITARY DRILLS

A nuclear-powered U.S. aircraft carrier, the Theodore Roosevelt, arrived in South Korea's port city of Busan on Saturday for joint military exercises this month with the host nation and Japan, South Korea's navy said.

The leaders of the three nations agreed at a Camp David summit in August 2023 to hold annual military training drills as they condemned China's "dangerous and aggressive behaviour" in the disputed waterway of the South China Sea.

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited North Korea this week for the first time in 24 years and signed a deal with leader Kim Jong Un that included a mutual defence pledge.

It was one of Russia's most significant moves in Asia for years, which Kim described as amounting to an alliance.

The visit comes seven months after a South Korea trip by another U.S. aircraft carrier, the Carl Vinson, in a show of extended deterrence against the North's nuclear and missile programmes.