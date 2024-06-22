Palestinian child succumbs to Israeli army gunshot wounds in occupied West Bank

A Palestinian child succumbed on Saturday to injuries inflicted by Israeli army gunfire near the city of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.

In a statement, the Palestinian Health Ministry said "the child, Muhammad Murad Ahmad Hoshiya, 12, succumbed to critical injuries he sustained about a week ago in Ramallah."

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said on June 14 that an ambulance crew had transported to the hospital "a 12-year-old child injured by live bullets in the abdomen during the occupation army's storming of Al-Amari camp in Ramallah," describing his condition as "critical."

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that an Israeli force stormed the city of Al-Bireh, raided the Al-Amari camp, and the Umm Al-Sharayet neighborhood south of the city, resulting in seven people being wounded by gunfire, the Health Ministry had said.

The Israeli military has been regularly conducting raids in the occupied West Bank over the past few years, which escalated with the start of the war on Gaza last October. Palestinians have also faced violent attacks from illegal settlers.

Since last Oct. 7, at least 552 Palestinians have been killed, including 132 children, and nearly 5,200 others injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied territory, according to the Health Ministry.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which in its latest ruling ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its military operation in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.





