Armenia recognizes state of Palestine

Armenia announced on Friday that it has recognized the state of Palestine.

"Reaffirming its commitment to international law and the principles of equality, sovereignty and peaceful coexistence of peoples, the Republic of Armenia recognizes the State of Palestine," Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said Armenia earlier supported the UN General Assembly resolutions calling for an immediate cease-fire in the Gaza Strip, where Israel has killed more than 37,000 Paletinians since last October.

It also condemned Israeli attacks on civilian infrastructure and violence against the civilian population.