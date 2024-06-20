Russia starts work on suspending its participation in OSCE Parliamentary Assembly

Russia began work Wednesday on suspending its participation in the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe's (OSCE) Parliamentary Assembly.

Speaking at a plenary session of Russia's lower chamber of parliament in Moscow, State Duma head Vyacheslav Volodin instructed the body's international committee to prepare the necessary documents, explaining Moscow's position that it was impossible to participate in the organization's work.

The move came after Romania refused to issue visas for members of the Russian and Belarusian delegations to attend an assembly meeting on June 14.

Despite this, executive authorities of the Parliamentary Assembly demanded Russia continue paying annual membership fees.

"Our position here is absolutely open and understandable, we will not finance this coven, which has nothing to do with parliamentary structures," Volodin stressed.

Separately, Valentina Matviyenko, head of Russia's upper chamber of parliament, the Federation Council, issued similar instructions, noting that the document on the suspension should be ready by July 3.

"The latest episode when Romania denied visas to the Russian delegation is where we draw the line. I support the proposal of the International Affairs Committee, together with the State Duma," she said, adding that "only the Parliamentary Assembly will lose" as a result of the decision.















