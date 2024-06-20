North Korea, Russia agree to provide military assistance 'without delay' if either attacked

North Korea and Russia vowed to provide each other military assistance "without delay" if either is attacked by a third country, in under a new partnership agreement inked after summit between the two countries' leaders, Pyongyang's state media reported Thursday.

"If one of the two sides is placed under war situations due to an armed invasion from an individual country or several nations, the other side provides military and other assistance without delay by mobilizing all means in its possession," read an article of the treaty, according to the Korean Central News Agency.

The comprehensive strategic partnership treaty was signed by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday after talks in Pyongyang.

According to the KCNA, the new treaty also requires both sides not to sign treaties with third countries that infringe on the other's core interests or participate in such actions.

SOUTH KOREA VOICES REGRET



South Korea on Thursday expressed "regret" over the agreement, asserting that it "directly violates" UN Security Council resolutions.

"We express our regret that, despite repeated warnings from the international community, Russia and North Korea have signed a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty and openly mentioned the military-technological cooperation," ministry spokesperson Lim Soo-suk said in a press briefing.

South Korea will "sternly respond to any actions that threaten our security by working with the international community, including our allies and friendly nations," Lim said.

Lim added that the government plans to announce its official position on the content of the treaty.

The government is expected to hold a National Security Council meeting to discuss the outcome of the summit in Pyongyang, which coincided with Putin's first visit to North Korea in 24 years.