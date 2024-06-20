1 killed in Moscow rainstorm

A deliveryman waits to cross the road under heavy rain in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, June 20, 2024. (AP Photo)

A man was killed Thursday in a rainstorm in Moscow, according to the Emergency Situations Ministry.

"A tree fell due to strong winds and crushed to death a passerby on Ivanovskaya Street in the north of Moscow," it said in a statement.

The storm caused multiple casualties in districts of the capital and the number of dead and conditions are being assessed, said the statement.

Authorities are also assessing damage to the property and the number of fallen trees, it added.

The Emergency Situations Ministry and the office of Moscow's mayor urged Muscovites to refrain from staying outside in bad weather and warned that the weather forecast foreshadows heavy rain, wind gusts and even tornadoes.