US military says it destroyed 9 Houthi drones in past 24 hours

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Tuesday that it destroyed eight Iranian-backed Houthi uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) in a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen in the past 24 hours.

"Additionally, partner forces successfully destroyed one Houthi uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) over the Gulf of Aden, CENTCOM said on X, adding there were no reported injuries or damage.

It said the systems presented an "imminent threat" to US and coalition forces and merchant vessels in the region.

The Pentagon said Tuesday that the Houthis have failed to deter the US and the international community from continuing to operate in the Red Sea.

"They've conducted over 190 attacks, the vast majority of which have been knocked down thanks to US and international efforts to help safeguard shipping and the lives of mariners through operations," spokesman Pat Ryder told reporters.

The Houthis have been targeting Israeli-linked cargo ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden in solidarity with the Gaza Strip, which has been under an Israeli onslaught since Oct. 7 last year.

The Red Sea is one of the world's most frequently used sea routes for oil and fuel shipments.

Earlier this year, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced a multinational mission, Operation Prosperity Guardian, to counter Houthi attacks.









