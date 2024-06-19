SOUTH AFRICAS RAMAPHOSA TO BE SWORN IN AS PRESIDENT

South Africa's Ramaphosa to be sworn in as president

South Africa's Cyril Ramaphosa is to be sworn in for a new term as president at a ceremony in Pretoria on Wednesday, after his weakened African National Congress (ANC) struck a government coalition deal.

Lawmakers voted overwhelmingly to re-elect the 71-year-old last week, after a May 29 general election that produced no outright winner.

He will be officially inaugurated for a new five-year term before MPs, foreign dignitaries, religious and traditional leaders and others at the Union Buildings, the seat of government.

The presidency said at least 18 heads of state and government, many from other African countries are to attend.

It shared photos of some -- including Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Angola's Joao Lourenco, Congo Brazzaville's Denis Sassou Nguesso and Eswatini's absolute leader King Mswati III -- landing at a military base outside the capital.

China, Egypt, Cuba, Zimbabwe and the State of Palestine are among those that "will be represented at a high level", the presidency said.

The ceremony includes a 21-gun salute and a fly past by the air force.

Ramaphosa will be sworn in by the head of the constitutional court, Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, and then deliver an inaugural address.

Guests in suits, fancy dresses and coats to keep warm in the chilly winter weather started to arrive early in the morning amid a heavy police presence.

VIPs, some singing anti-apartheid struggle songs, were allowed into a small amphitheatre within the imposing, sandstone government building.

Other attendees, some holding South African flags, sat on a lawn outside as dancers and musicians performed on a big stage.











