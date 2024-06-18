US military says it destroyed Houthi targets in past 24 hours

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Monday that it destroyed four radars and an uncrewed surface vessel (USV) in areas of Yemen controlled by the Houthi group in the past 24 hours.

"Additionally, USCENTCOM forces successfully destroyed one Iranian-backed Houthi uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) over the Red Sea," CENTCOM said on X, adding there were no reported injuries or damage.

It said the systems presented an "imminent threat" to US and coalition forces and merchant vessels in the region.

The Houthis have been targeting Israeli-linked cargo ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden in solidarity with the Gaza Strip, which has been under an Israeli onslaught since Oct. 7 last year.

The Red Sea is one of the world's most frequently used sea routes for oil and fuel shipments.

Earlier this year, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced a multinational mission, Operation Prosperity Guardian, to counter Houthi attacks.







