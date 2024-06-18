NATO WORRIED RUSSIA MAY SUPPORT NORTH KOREAS MISSILE AND NUCLEAR PROGRAMMES

NATO is concerned about potential support Russia could provide for North Korea's missile and nuclear programmes, the alliance's Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told a news conference with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday.

Dutch premier Rutte 'very strong' candidate to be NATO chief

Jens Stoltenberg said he believes Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte is a "very strong" candidate to succeed him as the head of NATO.

Stoltenberg added that Rutte has a lot of experience as prime minister. "I therefore strongly believe that very soon, the alliance will have decided on my successor," he said at a news conference in Washington, DC.

Stoltenberg's term is scheduled to end Oct. 1 after 10 years.







