NATO WORRIED RUSSIA MAY SUPPORT NORTH KOREAS MISSILE AND NUCLEAR PROGRAMMES

NATO is concerned about potential support Russia could provide for North Korea's missile and nuclear programmes, the alliance's Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told a news conference with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday.
Jens Stoltenberg said he believes Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte is a "very strong" candidate to succeed him as the head of NATO.
Stoltenberg added that Rutte has a lot of experience as prime minister. "I therefore strongly believe that very soon, the alliance will have decided on my successor," he said at a news conference in Washington, DC.
Stoltenberg's term is scheduled to end Oct. 1 after 10 years.