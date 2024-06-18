Could the missing Malaysian plane since 2014 have been found?

Researchers from Cardiff University in Wales have reported that a 6-second signal was recorded at an underwater listening station in Australia at the time the missing Malaysian plane was believed to have crashed in 2014.

They indicated that this data could precisely pinpoint the location and time of the plane's crash.

Researchers noted that the 6-second sound recorded at the estimated crash time could help locate the wreckage.

They explained that a 200-ton plane descending at 200 meters per second could generate kinetic energy equivalent to a small earthquake.

This amount of kinetic energy could be recorded by underwater microphones thousands of kilometers away, pointing to two underwater listening stations in the area.

The researchers identified two stations established as monitoring centers for the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty by the United Nations, located on the British overseas territory of Diego Garcia Island and in Australia's Cape Leeuwin region.

Dr. Usama Kadri from Cardiff University noted that one of these listening points, Cape Leeuwin, recorded a signal at the specified times, but no recording was found at Diego Garcia.

This discrepancy raised questions about the sound's source. Kadri suggested that similar signal exercises with explosions generating comparable energy could be conducted in the area. If a similar signal measurement is recorded from the exercise, it would precisely indicate the location of the Malaysian plane. If the signals are unrelated, the search area and estimated crash time would need to be re-evaluated.

Kadri emphasized that they are working on using this technology for responding to oceanic accidents.

He stated, "Unfortunately, we have not found a signal precise enough to start a new search for the missing plane. However, if the recommendations are followed by authorities, the relevance of the observed signals could be assessed, potentially shedding light on the location of the missing Malaysian plane."



Kadri also recalled that an Argentine submarine was located using this technology in the past.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 took off from Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Malaysia for Beijing, China, on March 8, 2014. Communication with the plane was last made 38 minutes after takeoff. The plane, which deviated from its planned route to the west, was detected by military radar flying towards the southern Indian Ocean.

Search operations at the presumed crash sites in the southern Indian Ocean, with 227 passengers and 12 crew members on board, became the most expensive search and rescue effort in aviation history. However, apart from some confirmed parts of MH370, no trace of the plane was found.









