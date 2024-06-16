Turkish President Erdoğan extends Eid al-Adha greetings, hopes for peace in region

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan extended Eid al-Adha greeting on Sunday, with a wish for peace and tranquility across Türkiye and the broader cultural region.

"I wholeheartedly congratulate our nation and the Islamic world on the occasion of Eid al-Adha," he wrote on X.

"I hope that this holiday brings peace to our hearts, tranquility to our country, and peace to our spiritual geography, especially Palestine and Sudan," he added.

The Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, or the Feast of Sacrifice, commemorates prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son at God's command.







