US designates Nordic Resistance Movement, 3 of group’s top officials as terrorists

The US on Friday designated the Nordic Resistance Movement (NRM) neo-Nazi group, and three of its leaders, as specially designated global terrorists.

"The United States remains deeply concerned about the racially or ethnically motivated violent extremist threat worldwide and is committed to countering the transnational components of violent white supremacy," the State Department said in a statement.

It said the actions are being taken following consultations with European partners of the US.

The NRM is the largest neo-Nazi group in Sweden, with branches in Norway, Denmark, Iceland and Finland, where it has been banned since 2020, according to the statement.

The group is accused of "having committed or attempted to commit, posing a significant risk of committing, or having participated in training to commit acts of terrorism that threaten the security of United States nationals or the national security, foreign policy, or economy of the United States," according to a fact sheet by the agency.















