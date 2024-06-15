PUTIN CONGRATULATES S. AFRICAS RAMAPHOSA ON RE-ELECTION: KREMLIN

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday congratulated his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa, on his re-election, after the African National Congress cobbled together an unprecedented coalition government.

"We highly appreciate your personal contribution to the development of strategic partnership between our countries, as well as productive Russian-South African cooperation within the UN, BRICS, the G20 and other multilateral organisations," Putin said in a telegram published by the Kremlin, adding that he "looked forward to continuing our constructive dialogue and joint work".







