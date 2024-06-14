Conditional ceasefire announcement from Russian leader Putin!

President Vladimir Putin on Friday set out what he said were Russia's preconditions for starting peace talks with Ukraine.

Putin stated that negotiations could begin if Ukraine withdraws its forces from Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia, and abandons its desire to join NATO.

He underlined, "We were not invited to the conference in Switzerland. It is impossible to find a solution regarding the security of Ukraine and Europe without Russia, without establishing an open and responsible dialogue with us."

If Ukraine agreed to those conditions, Putin said Russia would cease fire and start negotiations.









