NATO defense ministers in Brussels to discuss support for Ukraine

The defense ministers of NATO member states gathered Thursday in Brussels to discuss their support for Ukraine.

"We will address the urgent needs for more supplies, weapons of air defense, of ammunition," NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said at the doorstep of the two-day summit.

"I expect that the NATO ministers will agree a plan for NATO security assistance and training for Ukraine. And we will also discuss a long-term financial pledge that I expect allied leaders will agree at the NATO summit in July," he said.

Asked about the Patriot air defense system delivery to Ukraine, Stoltenberg said the allied countries are "working hard" on the issue.

"I expect allies to make an announcement in the coming days and weeks," he said.

When asked about Hungary's stance on the conflict in Ukraine, the alliance chief said that the country "will not be part of the financial pledge," but will not block the allies from moving forward with the plan.

Hungary will continue meeting "all its other NATO obligations," Stoltenberg stressed, noting that the aim is to "minimize the risk for gaps and delays."

He recalled that earlier this year, delays in both military support from the U.S. and several European allies "made a difference on the battlefield," and allowed Russia to push and "actually occupy more land in Ukraine."

Stoltenberg, to a question about the current domestic political situation in France, said that he expects Paris "to remain a staunch and important ally also in the future."

French President Emmanuel Macron announced snap polls over his centrist bloc's defeat and the far-right victory in the EU elections on Sunday. Political parties started working on various solutions to form alliances, which led to a crisis inside the right-wing parties.